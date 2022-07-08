Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

