Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,450 ($17.56) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.40) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($20.33).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU traded down GBX 11.07 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,014.43 ($12.28). 3,906,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 991.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.60. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($10.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.96). The stock has a market cap of £27.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,449.18.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.