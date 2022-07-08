Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $327,952.21

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $327,952.21 and $214.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00638652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

