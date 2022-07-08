Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 5,835 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,835 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $15,346.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 188,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 446,734 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

