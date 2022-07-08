Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.50

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.28 ($0.17). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 225,286 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.09.

About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

