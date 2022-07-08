Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.50

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.28 ($0.17). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 225,286 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £43.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.09.
About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)
