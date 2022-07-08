Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

