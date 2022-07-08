Qbao (QBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $149,838.34 and approximately $18.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.