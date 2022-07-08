QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $311.84

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 311.84 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 375.95 ($4.55). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 369.40 ($4.47), with a volume of 1,304,729 shares.

QQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.63) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 355 ($4.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 312.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,375.00%.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.40), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($518,371.74).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

