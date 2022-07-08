QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $171,572.17 and approximately $60,255.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.01448000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00122138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.