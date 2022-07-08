Quark 1-Day Volume Hits $90,063.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $976,160.81 and $90,063.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,430,949 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

