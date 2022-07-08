Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 8,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 155,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$217.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.