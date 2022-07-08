RAI Finance Market Capitalization Tops $16.22 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $1.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.