Raydium Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.65 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003344 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $87.45 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00109222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 119,084,179 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

