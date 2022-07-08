Raymond James Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.