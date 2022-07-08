RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.98 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

