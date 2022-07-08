Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.59

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.59 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.98 ($0.42). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 128,885 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.58. The company has a market capitalization of £65.90 million and a P/E ratio of 459.25.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.