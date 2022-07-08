Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Realogy has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,616,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 331,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

