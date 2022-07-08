Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 37,114 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $241,712.10.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70.

On Thursday, April 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45.

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52.

RXRX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,848,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,824. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,779,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

