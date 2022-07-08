Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $607.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

