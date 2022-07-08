Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.46) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Renault stock traded up €1.38 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €24.01 ($25.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.19. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($104.90).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

