Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 8th (BEZ, CNA, CPG, EDV, FRES, GEMD, GRI, HOC, HSX, PSN)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 8th:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.22) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($9.32). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 369 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 140 ($1.70). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($23.37) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.36). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,045 ($24.76) to GBX 2,025 ($24.52). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

