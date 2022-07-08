Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 8th (BEZ, CNA, CPG, EDV, FRES, GEMD, GRI, HOC, HSX, PSN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 8th:

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.22) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($9.32). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 369 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 140 ($1.70). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($23.37) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.36). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,045 ($24.76) to GBX 2,025 ($24.52). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

