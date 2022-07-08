ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 2.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.75. 3,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,654. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.24. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,028,558 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

