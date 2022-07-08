Reviewing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 6 3 0 2.33

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 229.50%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 51.37 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 3.13 -$30.08 million ($0.19) -177.36

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.88% -1.26% -0.23%

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

