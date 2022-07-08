Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 63,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

