Rigel Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $2,853.61 and $7.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00121363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00781986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.