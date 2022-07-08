RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON RGO opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £6.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16.
