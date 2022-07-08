RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RGO opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £6.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16.

About RiverFort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

