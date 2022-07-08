RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

