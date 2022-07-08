RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.