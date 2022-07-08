RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

