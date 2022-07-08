RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.