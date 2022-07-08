Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 70.41.

RIVN opened at 31.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 49.31.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

