RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.02. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,767 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
