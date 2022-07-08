RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.02. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,767 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

