RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 420,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,054,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

