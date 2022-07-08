RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 420,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,054,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
