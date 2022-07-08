Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,062 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.86% of Aspen Technology worth $95,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

AZPN opened at $187.88 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

