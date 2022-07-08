Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,464 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $88,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,088,361. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $120.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

