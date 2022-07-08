Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $72,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $245.02 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

