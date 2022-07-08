Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $67.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 481,259 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,732 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $55,839,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after acquiring an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

