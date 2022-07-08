Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $70.13 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $70,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.