Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $81.86 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $81,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nasdaq by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,843,000 after buying an additional 169,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $156.70 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.