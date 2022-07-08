Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74,035 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $117,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.68. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

