Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 50,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

