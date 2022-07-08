Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

