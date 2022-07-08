Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,483 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,475.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 465,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,581. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

