Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 415 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,519. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

