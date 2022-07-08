Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.43. 6,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

