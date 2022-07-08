Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

