Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

