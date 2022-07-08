Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $12.38 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. 49,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

