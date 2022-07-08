Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $147,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 9,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average of $267.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

