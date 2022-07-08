Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.67.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.14. 665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

