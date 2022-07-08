Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 2,859 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.06% of Enova International worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENVA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

